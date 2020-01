Gholamabbas Arbab Khales started his mission in Ashgabat on January 7.

The Ambassador said that his agenda is to help develop economic cooperation with the good neighborly country of Turkmenistan.

Arbab Khales has already been a consulate member in China, Saudi Arabia, and Turkmenistan's Merv.

He replaces Mohammad Ahmadi, who served as Iran's ambassador for four years.

