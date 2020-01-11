Iranian envoy calls for fighting against unilateralism

Speaking to reporters, officials and researchers of Italian think tanks, Bayat elaborated on the different aspects of recent US' terrorist attack which was regarded as violation of Iraqi national sovereignty.

He also referred to General Soleimani's constructive role in fighting against terrorism, extremism and especially ISIS.

He also explained the reasons behind Iran crushing response to US hostile acts and its legitimate defense.

Pointing to Europeans' lack of commitment in Iran's nuclear deal, Bayat elaborated on Iran measure in the 5th step of reducing commitments.

He also commented on the questions with regard to Iran's expectations of Italy in recent accident, role of Israeli regime in this crisis, Iran conditions for negotiations , Europe role in de-escalating tensions , Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE), the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX), JCPOA withdrawal and its consequences, General Soleimani's role in Iraq and mediation with Saudis and allegations against Iran.

