Chinese businessmen investing $30 million in Qazvin

"This amount will be invested in the first phase by the Chinese businessmen and we will witness an increase in investment later in the town," Issa Qobadi told a meeting of the Chinese investment delegation held in Qazvin province on Saturday.

He pointed out that Qazvin province is the best place to invest in terms of access to highways and proximity to the capital, and Chinese businessmen have come to Qazvin for this reason.

Qobadi made the remark that the province has many capacities in various sectors and in terms of proximity to mines, investing in ceramic and tiles can be a good investment opportunity.

According to the official, there is mutual trust between the two countries, and Chinese investors are not concerned about investing in Iran.

