Iran, Russia to develop regional cooperation

Moscow, Jan 11, IRNA – Iran's Ambassador to Russia Federation Kazem Jalali met on Saturday with Representative of President Putin for the Middle East Mikhail Bogdanov to review the recent regional development and calling for promoting mutual cooperation in the Middle East.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed situation in the Middle East namely in Iraq.

They also discussed the most important issues which are on the agenda in the region especially those related to Syria, Iraq, Syria, Libya and Yemen.  

Kazemi and Bogandov underlined taking more efforts for de-escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Iran and Russian stressed continuation of effective cooperation in regional issues in the format of Astana talks for solving Syrian issue.

