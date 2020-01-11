Rouhani designates martyrdom of General Soleimani on January 3 as Int’l Day of Resistance

Saeed Reza Ameli noted that on the occasion of the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani, January 3 was registered as "World Day of Resistance" in an enactment imparted and signed by the President.

He also announced the launch of the World Sacrifice Award, saying that due to the efforts of the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution, the World Sacrifice Award is named after General Soleimani.

At a meeting on Wednesday, January 8, the Council of Public Culture raised and approved a day in the name of the martyr of the resistance in the calendar to honor the sincere efforts of General Soleimani.

Lieutenant General Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hashd al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated on January 3.

Iraqi media said the US helicopters targeted both cars.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei commented on the martyrdom of the great commander of the IRGC's Quds Force and said harsh and severe revenge is awaiting the criminals.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish