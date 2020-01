The president made the remarks in Lausanne of Switzerland, adding Iran's position in wrestling should be preserved.

The UWW has always supported the sport in Iran and will do so in the future, he further underlined.

Expressing hope that wrestling in Iran would continue without any challenge, he said, adding the UWW will prevent taking place any unpleasant incident to Iran.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish