Memorial note opened for Lt. Gen Soleimani, plane crash in N. Korea

A memorial note was opened at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in North Korea, following the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani, as well as the tragic crash of a Ukrainian airliner in Tehran, IRNA reported.

North Korean officials, as well as ambassadors and diplomats residing in the Iranian embassy in Pyongyang, signed the memorial notes and expressed their condolences to the Iranian people and government.

Lieutenant General Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hashd al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated on January 3.

Iraqi media said the US helicopters targeted both cars.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei commented on the martyrdom of the great commander of the IRGC's Quds Forces and said harsh and severe revenge is awaiting the criminals.

