Chinese diplomat says assassination of Gen Soleimani divulges US imperialist nature

Speaking to IRNA on Saturday, Liu Jin Tong went on to say that the assassination of Gen. Soleimani by the United States in Iraq is an example of state terrorism which is inconsistent with fundamental norms of international law.

The Chinese diplomat noted that, on the other hand, the US move has blatantly violated Iraqi sovereignty and shocked all peace-loving countries.

Liu said the assassination of Gen. Soleimani seriously aggravated the situation in the Middle East and increased the risk of confrontation.

He described the assassination of gen. Soleimani as a start to American isolation throughout the Middle East, saying today, the issue of globalization is serious and no power should act in the absence of international law.

