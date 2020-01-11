Iran Veep calls for inquiry into plane crash

Jahangiri wrote in a series of tweets that it was "a hectic national tragedy" that the airplane was targeted by Iran's air defense system.

"We must put ourselves in the place of families of the victims, Iranian citizens and officials in order to be sensitive to the depth and dimensions of the tragedy," Jahangiri went on to say.

First Vice President also called for serious, transparent follow-up of the root of this air disaster as well as sympathy toward families of the victims, so that the consequences would be tolerable.

The plane belonging to Ukrainian airlines crashed near Tehran minutes after it took off from Imam Khomeini International Airport after its engine caught fire, killing all people on-board.

Iranian officials have admitted that human error was responsible for downing the passenger plane by a defensive missile strike and expressed regret and apologized for the tragedy.

