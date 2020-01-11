Speaker stresses to sue those behind crash of Ukrainian plane

Larijani said in a message on Saturday noted that knowing the results of investigations into the tragic crash of the Ukrainian passenger plane and the proof of human error involved in it has further increased the heavy burden of the sorrow and grievance.

"Therefore, I express my deep condolences to the members of the Majlis (parliament) on this tragic error and sincerely express my condolences to the families of the beloved ones and sincerely extend my condolences. I ask for their patience and peace," the parliament speaker said in his message.

Larijani, meantime, said that all relevant agencies must take measures to block the recurrence of such a bitter disaster and such an error would not occur under any circumstances.

The plane belonging to Ukrainian airlines crashed near Tehran minutes after it took off from Imam Khomeini Airport after its engine caught fire.

All the 167 passengers and nine crew members were killed in the crash.

"Hours after Iran's missile strike, the warplanes belonging to the terrorist American forces increased flights in the airspace surrounding Iran with reports keeping to come about some flying targets which were moving towards Iran's defense targets. Also, numerous cases were observed on radar screens which demanded further alertness on the part of the Iranian air force defense units," General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces said in a statement.

The General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces hereby extended its condolences to the bereaved families of the air disaster as well as those foreign nationals aboard the passenger plane.

It also apologized for the human error which caused the crash.

