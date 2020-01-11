Iran, US embassies get into a word war: Chinese media

Iranian embassy put an article in its Chinese-language posts about the country's retaliatory attacks on the US military bases in Iraq on Sina Weibo winning overwhelming attention from Chinese netizens, the Global Times wrote.

Chinese net users, who had been concerned about the escalating tensions, were amused by the word war between the two embassies.

One post that was liked many times said that "After Americans blocked the Twitter account of Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran and the US got into a fight in standard Chinese language on a Chinese social media platform."

The international radio of China has said that, as a neutral third party, they have deleted no article from Iranian or US embassy on Weibo.

What’s interesting is that most of the comments in this regard praise Iran and condemn the US.

Some net users jokingly suggested the two sides could even have a face-to-face battle in Beijing's Liangmaqiao area where most of the foreign embassies are located, Global Times wrote.

