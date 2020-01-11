Slovakian FM: Iran's 5th JCPOA step never means withdrawal

Speaking before an emergency meeting of the EU foreign ministers in Brussels on Friday, Laichak told reporters that the steps Iran has taken are reversible.

He further pointed out that the inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) are in progress.

He said that Europe is not happy with the fifth step Iran has taken, but that is not the end of the story and hoped to be able to bring Iran back to its commitments.

Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council plus Germany signed an agreement with Iran where Tehran agreed to limit its nuclear activities in exchange for the lifting international and US sanctions.

After a long time of sabotage against the UNSC-endorsed deal, the US withdrew from the deal and restored all the sanctions on Iran.

Iran took no serious actions for a year giving the other signatories of the deal, especially the European ones, a chance to make a move. Seeing no seriousness on the European side, Iran started to limit its commitments, based on paragraph 36 of the deal.

Tehran reduced a few of its commitments every two months. It has announced that it has not quit the accord and all the steps taken are reversible provided that the Europeans do their commitments.

The last, and final, step of commitment reduction took place on January 5.

