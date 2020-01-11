Jan 11, 2020, 12:27 PM
Iranian freestyle wrestlers win Takhti Cup

Tehran, Jan 11, IRNA – Iranian freestyle wrestlers with 245 points became champion of the 40th edition of Takhti Cup competitions ended in west of Iran on Friday.

Armenia and Russia with 175 and 25 points respectively stood at the second and third places.

Iran, Ukraine, Russia and Armenia were the participants in the Takhti international freestyle wrestling contests in Kermanshah.

Gholam-Reza Takhti (1930 – 1968), an Iranian Olympic gold medalist, is one of the most popular athletes in Iran due to his Pahlevani behavior deeply rooted in Iran’s antiquity.

Takhti Cup competitions were held in commemoration of Jan 3 martyrdom of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Qods Force commander Lt General Qasem Soleimani.

