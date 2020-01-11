Iranian parliament to review plane crash in open session

Siavashi tweeted on Saturday that after General Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces announced that the Ukrainian plane was targeted by a defensive missile strike due to human error, now Majlis has decided to discuss the issue in an open session tomorrow.

Senior parliamentarian Mohammad Reza Aref, too, called on the officials to answer the questions disturbing the public opinion because of the news on the plane’s downing, asking for the expelling of those involved in the tragedy.

A plane belonging to the Ukrainian airlines crashed near Tehran minutes after take-off from Imam Khomeini Airport after its engine caught fire, killing all 176 people on board.

The General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces in a statement on Saturday morning offered explanations for the crash of the plane.

The statement assured that the repetition of such errors will be impossible as the body will follow fundamental reforms in the process of operations and refer those responsible for the tragedy to the Judiciary.

The General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces extended its condolences to the bereaved families of the victims of the incident as well as those foreign nationals aboard the flight. It also offered its apology for the human error which caused the crash.

