Regional nations indebted to Gen Soleimani: Ambassador

“Soleimani was a national hero who had a special capability in analyzing and understanding political and strategic affairs; he was also a non-partisan, transnational and regional personality to whom all nations in the region are indebted,” Irani said on Friday.

He stressed that Iran does not want war and escalation in the region, but will defend its territorial integrity with full strength.

Several foreign diplomats in Kuwait and a number of Kuwaiti clerics along with members of Iran-Kuwait Friendship Society visited the Iranian embassy to extend sympathy on General Soleimani's martyrdom.

Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani who was the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps' (IRGC) Quds Force commander and the acting Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known as the Hashd al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis together with eight other military forces with record of fighting the Daesh (ISIS) in Iraq, were assassinated in a US army attack upon the direction of President Donald Trump Jan 3, in Baghdad.

