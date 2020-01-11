Judiciary chief orders to initiate legal proceedings over Ukrainian plane crash

Raisi issued the order on Saturday morning after General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces admitted that the Ukrainian plane crashed as a result of defensive missile strike due to a human error.

The Judiciary Chief said that Organization of the Armed Forces should collect the documents from the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Islamic Revolution Guards Corps and Civil Aviation Organization and explanation from officials concerned and then identify and report those involved in the tragic air disaster.

Meanwhile, Iran's Prosecutor General Mohammad Montazari instructed the Military Prosecutor to carry out a careful, comprehensive investigation on the causes of the crash and those involved.

The plane belonging to Ukrainian airlines crashed near Tehran minutes after take-off from Imam Khomeini Airport after its engine caught fire, killing all 176 people on board.

The General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces in a statement on Saturday morning offered explanations for the crash of the Ukrainian.

The statement assured that the repetition of such errors will be impossible as the body will follow fundamental reforms in the process of operations and refer those responsible for the tragedy to the Judiciary.

The General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces extended its condolences to the bereaved families of the victims of the incident as well as those foreign nationals aboard the flight. It also offered its apology for the human error which caused the crash.

Related officials in the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) will elaborate on the details in media.

