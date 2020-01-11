120 states protest US visa refusal for Zarif

"The Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) recalls paragraph 24.6 of the Final Document adopted at the 18th Mid-Term Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) held in Baku, Republic of Azerbaijan on 3-6 April 2018, in which the Ministers expressed their serious concern about the denial of or the delay in the issuance of entry visas to the representatives of any NAM Member States by the host country of the United Nations Headquarters and reiterated that political considerations shall not interfere with the provision of facilities required under the Headquarters Agreement for the Member States to participate in the United Nations activities," the statement reads.



"The Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) strongly rejects the denial of the issuance of the entry visa by the Government of the United States to H.E. Mohammad Javad Zarif, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, to attend the United Nations Security Council Meeting at the invitation of the current President of the Security Council scheduled for 9 January 2020 as a flagrant violation of the provisions of the United Nations Headquarters Agreement as well as international law," it added.

" The Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) calls upon all countries hosting United Nations and other international meetings to abide by their obligations to issue, without discrimination and undue delay, entry visas to member country delegations in accordance with the Host Country Agreements. (paragraph 24.7 of the Baku Final Document)."

Earlier, Zarif himself wrote in his Twitter account: " Denying me a visa in violation of 1947 UNHQ Agreement pales in comparison to:

-Pompeo's threat to starve Iranians (crime against humanity)

-Trump's bluster about cultural heritage (war crime)

-#EconomicTerrorism

-Cowardly assassination."

"But what are they really afraid of? Truth?," he reiterated.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish