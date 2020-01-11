Envoy protests against US anti-Iran acts

"In this context, the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations strongly protests to the Host Country and expresses its deep concern over its repeated failure to abide by its legal obligations as well as its persistent attempt to use the seat of the United Nations Headquarters as political leverage against certain countries," the letter reads.

"The Host Country has not responded positively to the concerns and the legal position of the Organization over the denial of the visa or its illegal restrictions on some Member States. Under the current circumstances, available legal remedies need to be employed to correct this violation of international law," Takht Ravanchi said.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran strongly believes that the continued failure of the United States to abide by its obligations --which has affected the normal functioning of Iranian representatives to the United Nations --, confirms that a legal dispute between the Host Country, the United Nations and the Islamic Republic of Iran exists," he added.

"Therefore, the Islamic Republic of Iran once again invites your Excellency to intervene under Section 21 of the Headquarters Agreement in order to reach a settlement of such a dispute, which already has put into question the credibility of the UN system," Iranian envoy noted.

"I should be grateful if you would have the present letter circulated as a document of the General Assembly under agenda item 165," he reiterated.

Meanwhile, The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM ) member states in a communiqué protested the US visa refusal for Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif who wished to attend the UN Security Council session to hear Iran's complaint against the US over the assassination of IRGC Commander who was targeted in a US airstrike in Baghdad.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish