Sultan Qaboos of Oman passes away at 79

The Omani Sultanate announced three days of public mourning in the country.

The flag of Oman will also fly half mast for 40 days as a sign of respect for the deceased leader.

Based on Oman constitution, Omani Sultanate council should select a successor in three days after demise of Sultan.

Oman under Qaboos bin Said al Said Sultanate had played important diplomatic peace efforts to help resolve regional and international disputes.

Meanwhile, Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, cousin of the late Sultan was elected as his successor.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish