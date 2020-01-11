Zarif profoundly regrets human error behind air disaster

"A sad day. Preliminary conclusions of internal investigation by Armed Forces: Human error at time of crisis caused by US adventurism led to disaster Our profound regrets, apologies and condolences to our people, to the families of all victims, and to other affected nations," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Saturday.

The plane belonging to Ukrainian airlines crashed near Tehran minutes after the take-off from Imam Khomeini Airport after its engine caught fire.

All the 167 passengers and nine crew members were killed in the crash.

The General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces offered explanations for the crash of the Ukrainian aircraft which happened near Tehran on Wednesday.

The statement further assured that the repetition of such errors will be impossible as the body will follow fundamental reforms in the process of operations and refer to those responsible for the tragedy to the Judiciary.

The General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces hereby extends its condolences to the bereaved families of the victims of the incident as well as those foreign nationals aboard the flight. It also offers its apology for the human error which caused the crash.

The related officials in the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) will elaborate on the details in media.

