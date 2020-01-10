US violated Iraqi national sovereignty: Charge d'affaires

Morteza Bahrami in an exclusive interview with Sputnik explained how Iran assesses the assassination of the top commander Soleimani and the prospect of a war with the United States.

The Iranian diplomat noted that no one in Tehran would seek a war, but any US aggression would face a strong response.

How do you assess the prospect of direct military engagement between Iran and the US in the near future?

“We have always said that we will never start a war, but we will always protect our territorial integrity against any aggression under international law," he said.

According to Morteza Bahrami, the US terrorist act in the assassination of Soleimani, who was visiting Iraq as an official guest, violated Iraqi sovereignty in addition to its terrorist nature. So the silence of the international community against this gross violation of international principles will mean accepting this dangerous practice in future.

Countries that are now trying to unilaterally invite Iran to self-control should question themselves and the United States that initiated this aggression and want to adhere to the principles of international law that are well known to all.

The United States targeted and assassinated Commander Quds Force of Iran, along with Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes, deputy chief of the Iraqi Hashd al-Shaabi organization near Baghdad airport, on January 3. Iran also launched missile strikes on two US military bases in Iraq on January 8, in an operation called “Martyr Soleimani” to avenge the assassination of the commander of IRGC's Quds Force.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish