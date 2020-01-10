Chairman of France-Iran friendship groups call for de-escalation of tensions

The French parliamentarians stressed finding ways and instruments for a collective responsibility.

They said that assassinating a military leader with a strong political role of an independent country in another independent state is not a trivial issue.

Taking such measure in the exploding Middle East in which new and old tensions are intertwined will result in more confusion, they added.

The French lawmakers urged France to play it mediating role to help preserve peace and security in the region.

They expressed their deep concerns over existing tensions and called for holding a conference on Middle East security.

Earlier, President Hassan Rouhani in a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron hailed important and determining role of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani's in ensuring regional security and fighting terrorism, and said that if it had not been for the great hero's measures against Daesh, Europeans would have been facing big threats.

"By assassinating Lieutenant General Soleimani, the Americans committed a big strategic mistake," he reiterated.

Rouhani hoped that all the countries favoring sustainable peace and security in the world would adopt decisive stance against the terrorist attack.

Noting that the US aims from the terror act have not been fulfilled and its hostile policies will surely backfire, he added that after the crime unity and solidarity among the Iranian people have improved and the Iranian and Iraqi nations have closer to each other more than before.

Nobody will benefit from instability in the region, as it can be threatening for the entire world, he said.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has never sought war and insecurity in the region but it will not hesitate to defend its rights and sovereignty, Iranian president said.

Lieutenant General Soleimani who was the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps' (IRGC) Quds Force commander was assassinated by the US with the acting Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known as the Hashd al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, and eight other military forces with record of fighting the Daesh (ISIS) in Iraq.

