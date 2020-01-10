Official: Int’l airlines resume flights through Iran

International airlines welcome flying in Iran air space since Iran is regarded as the shortest path for them, Morteza Dehqan said.

He added that flying through Iran air space would be to their benefit since it needs less time and fuel.

Thanks to good infrastructures which have been created for controlling Iranian air space since a few years ago and due to parallel and one-way paths which facilitates flights in Iran’s air space, current condition is normal, he noted.

Elaborating on cancellation of some flights after recent air crash in Tehran, Dehqan said it is common for airline companies to cancel their flights first and then they will resume their flights.

The plane belonging to Ukrainian airlines crashed near Tehran minutes after the take-off from Imam Khomeini Airport after its engine caught fire. All the 167 passengers and nine crew members were killed in the crash.

Earlier, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said a 10-member Canadian delegation is heading to Iran to investigate the issues related to the victims of the Ukrainian plane crash in coordination with the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

He also said that Iran has started to probe into the cause of the Ukrainian plane crash according to the international standards and International Civil Aviation Organization’s regulations.

