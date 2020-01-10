Korean anti-war figures attend Iran embassy in Seoul

The Korean anti-war officials slammed assassination of the IRGC Quds Force Commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and showed their sympathy by reading a statement.

They also signed a memorial book in Iranian embassy for the General Soleimani martyrdom and also for victims of the Ukrainian plane crash in Tehran.

The Korean NGOs slammed US warmongering policies and called for deescalating tensions in the region.

They also called on the South Korean government not to dispatch forces to Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, a group of Korean anti-war people and activists gathered in front of US embassy in Seoul to protest against US warmongering.

General Soleimani, the commander of Quds Force of Iran's IRGC and Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), along with eight other Iraqi and Iranian military men, were assassinated on January 3 upon order of the US President.

The plane belonging to Ukrainian airlines crashed near Tehran minutes after the take-off from Imam Khomeini Airport after its engine caught fire. All the 167 passengers and nine crew members were killed in the crash.

