Ambassador warns Iranians against traveling to UK

In his Twitter message which was released on Friday, Hamid Baeidinejad urged Iranians to pay enough attention to information and warnings provided by UK police, Metropolitan Police over their presence in dangerous areas in London.

He reiterated the fact that London Prime Minister, Home Secretary and the senior officials have warned people against numerous hazards of stabbing and crimes in London streets and other cities as well.

Officials also believe that the plan to increase thousands of police officers will not be enough, he added.

Stabbing and cold weapon attack are the main issue in civil management of UK cities which has claimed the lives of scores of people over the last few years.

Based on the statistics stabbing and using cold weapons in UK shows that London is regarded as one of the most dangerous areas in UK and Wales.

