Iran envoy warns against jumping in judgments over plane crash

Speaking to British media ‘Sky News’, Baeidinejad said: We are very clear and confident about our military and missiles.”

“If we have launched so we are confident even from outside that there has been no missile launched in that area at that time,” he added.

When Sky News reporter referred to some videos on social media showing that the plane was shot, he said: “There are a lot of footages and such videos that some of them are contradicting each other.”

“Even there has been a video that the same model of Boeing has been set on fire in another country,” Baeidinejad said, adding: “We should be very careful about not judging on a very critical point on such videos that don’t know about in fact their validity and they are nor reliable sources.”

“We should be very careful not to jump to any judgement and let the experts see and in fact verify first the black box which is the most important element to help us to have the full story and the voice recorder,” he noted.

“In fact the voice of the captain has been recorded and we have the hard evidences on the ground,” he reiterated.

“So these are the main elements that should be verified.”

“The plane accidents are very technical issue, I cannot judge, you cannot judge, reporters on the ground cannot judge no one can judge,” Iranian diplomat said.

“A foreign minister or a prime minister cannot judge about the issue, the experts are the people who can go and find the evidences on the ground.”

“The technical team of Canada consisting 10 people are arriving in Iran,” he added.

The plane belonging to Ukrainian airlines crashed near Tehran minutes after the take-off from Imam Khomeini Airport after its engine caught fire. All the 167 passengers and nine crew members were killed in the crash.

Head of Iran Emergency Pir Hossein Koulivand said some 147 Iranians and 32 foreign passengers were killed.

Earlier, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said a 10-member Canadian delegation is heading to Iran to investigate the issues related to the victims of the Ukrainian plane crash in coordination with the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

He also said that said Iran has started to probe into the cause of the Ukrainian plane crash according to the international standards and International Civil Aviation Organization’s regulations.

