Russia: Iran Deal most verifiable in world

"Interesting fact, especially for those who cast doubt at verification activities in #Iran," Ulyanov wrote on his Twitter account.

He added: "In 2018 #IAEA conducted 1124 inspections in States with CSA and AP in force (w/o Broader Conclusion)."

"989 of them took place in Iran which remains the most verifiable country in the world," he noted.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message said: "5th & final REMEDIAL step under paragraph 36 of JCPOA, there will no longer be any restriction on number of centrifuges."



"This step is within JCPOA & all 5 steps are reversible upon EFFECTIVE implementation of reciprocal obligations" he added.

Iranian top diplomat said: "Iran's full cooperation w/IAEA will continue."

Iranian cabinet in a statement on January 5, announced the country's decision to take the final step to reduce commitments to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The cabinet further stated in its statement that as the fifth step to reduce its commitments, Iran will abandon the last key restriction in the operation field put up in the JCPOA literally "the limitations in the number of centrifuges".

Thus, it added, Iran's nuclear program will not face any kind of restrictions in such areas and will go on solely according to the country's technical needs.

However, the cabinet stressed, Iran will continue cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) as before.

Iran is ready to go back to its JCPOA commitments once the sanctions are removed and the country gets benefits from the nuclear deal, the cabinet announced.

According to the statement, cabinet assigned the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) to take the necessary measures to this end in coordination with the Iranian President.

Iran took the fourth step of reducing commitments to the July 2015 nuclear deal November 6, 2019, by starting gas injection into the Fordow centrifuges.

