Ukraine, Canada underline cooperation over Iran plane crash

According to the Official website of the President of Ukraine, “Zelensky expressed condolences over the loss of Canadian citizens in the crash of a Ukrainian plane in the Iranian city of Tehran.”

"This is a terrible tragedy and our shared pain," he added.

“Ukraine was interested in a transparent and objective investigation of the tragedy and finding the truth,” he told the Canadian prime minister.

Meanwhile, Trudeau expressed condolences to Volodymyr Zelenskyy over the loss of Ukrainian citizens in the air crash.

He reiterated that Ukraine could count on any assistance from Canada in holding the investigation.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Iran has started to probe into the cause of the Ukrainian plane crash according to the international standards and International Civil Aviation Organization’s regulations.

He said that Ukraine as owner of the plane and the Boeing Company as its manufacturer have been invited to participate in investigations.

The plane belonging to Ukrainian airlines crashed near Tehran minutes after the take-off from Imam Khomeini Airport after its engine caught fire. All the 167 passengers and nine crew members were killed in the crash.

Some 40 rescue teams have been dispatched to the site of the crash and investigation is underway, deputy head of Iran Red Crescent Society Ebrahim Tajik said, on Wednesday.

Managing Director of Tehran Governor's Office in charge of Crisis Management Mansour Darajati told IRNA that some 140 passengers were Iranian.

Rescue teams have accomplished operation to retrieve dead bodies, he added.

The dead bodies are not in good condition, he noted.

In the meantime, Head of Iran Emergency Pir Hossein Koulivand said some 147 Iranians and 32 foreign passengers were killed.

