Cleric: General Soleimani acts thwart Arrogance plots

Addressing the second sermon of Friday prayers, Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Javad Ali Akbari said security and peace which is the fruit of active resistance is of value.

He described martyrdom of the IRGC Quds force commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and acting Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known as the Hashd al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes was a turning point in the history of the Islamic Revolution.

He also stressed that Iranians created a great epic by participating in General Soleimani's funeral procession.

He went on to say that the US administration as the main canter of growing criminal terrorists, has taken an illegal act, regardless of Iraq national sovereignty and has violated international law by assassinating General Soleimani as a well-known figure in the Islamic World.

Ali Akbari noted that hatred against the US sinister regime, Zionists and the Arrogance was the fruit of US’ unwise act.

He referred to Iraqi parliament’s enactment on expelling US forces from Iran and, that of Iranian parliament with regard to designating all Pentagon staff and commanders as terrorists and Iran statement on its 5th step of reducing JCPOA commitments.

Iranian cleric pointed to IRGC’s missile attack on US bases in Iraq as a slap in US face.

The IRGC targeted the US airbase of Ain al-Assad in Anbar province in western Iraq on Wednesday in response to the US assassination of its great commander.

The IRGC said in a statement that it would release more details about the strike.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei commented on the martyrdom of the great commander of the IRGC's Quds Force and said "harsh and severe revenge is awaiting the criminals".

It said in the statement that the attacks came in response to the criminal and terrorist operation of the assassination of the commander of the IRGC Quds Forces Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani by the US occupying forces in Iraq.

The statement stressed that to retaliate the US criminal act, the IRGC targeted the US airbase in Iraq with tens of surface-to-surface missiles.

The IRGC further warned the hegemonic and bloodthirsty US as the Great Satan that any evil act, any new measure and any king of aggression on its part will be met with an even harsher response.

