Spox: Canadian delegation departing for Iran to investigate plane crash victims' issues

Abbas Mousavi on Friday, on the latest developments in the air accident noted on Friday that the Islamic Republic of Iran is offering assistance to facilitate the affairs of countries whose nationals have been affected in the tragic incident and the results of technical reviews will be publicly exposed in accordance with ICAO regulations, with the participation of representatives of Ukraine, Boeing, and with experts from other affected countries after completion.

A Boeing 737 plane carrying 180 passengers and crew, mostly Iranians, crashed shortly after takeoff from Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran early Wednesday, leaving no survivors. Technical difficulties were cited as the cause of the crash.

The Ukrainian embassy in Iran also ruled out the possibility of an attack on the plane.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish