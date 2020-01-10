Iran stresses no missile hit Ukrainian passenger plane

At the end of a special session on the causes of the crash of the Ukrainian passenger plane, Ali Abedzadeh said on Friday that in the past two days, there has been news from the US and Canadian politicians that "we expect the specialized news to reach the world in a relevant way".

We emphasize that if the statements of US and Canadian politicians are from the two countries' disaster investigation agencies, they should be announced through the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Like Iran, which released the initial crash report on its airline's website, the United States should also have the audacity to give the scientific backing of its findings to the world, according to the ICAO Annex structure, the head of Civil Aviation Organization of Islamic Republic of Iran stated.

Abedzadeh noted that the information contained in the aircraft's black box on flight parameters and pilot talk is critical to the CAO.IRI's comment, so the black box was designed to analyze hundreds of flight information and extract from them. Any information before analyzing the Black box analysis is not scientifically-based.

He underlined that he is confident that the aircraft was not hit by a missile, the aircraft was flying for more than 1.5 minutes caught fire and the crash site indicates that the pilot had decided to return.

On the reason behind the fact that pilot had not contacted Mehrabad watchtower to change the flight route, the head of the Civil Aviation Organization of Islamic Republic of Iran stressed that the pilot was struggling to save the plane and did not have the opportunity to contact and after take off he has contacted the control tower to ask for a 26,000-foot altitude.

He said Iran has the ability to read the black box under normal circumstances, but it is difficult to extract information directly because of damage to the black box. We need special software and hardware available in the country, but if we can't extract information because of the black box damage, we will get help from other countries.

