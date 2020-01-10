Commemoration ceremony for Lt. Gen Soleimani held in Guangzhou, China

In addition to Iranian diplomats and compatriots, a number of citizens of Arab countries and other countries including Afghanistan and Pakistan also paid tribute to the commander Martyr Soleimani.

Shirgolami, the Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Guangzhou, paid tribute to the unique personality and valuable services of martyr Soleimani in the country and the resistance movement.

Lieutenant General Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hashd al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated on Friday, Jan, 3.

Iraqi media said the US helicopters targeted both cars.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei commented on the martyrdom of the great commander of the IRGC's Quds Forces and said harsh and severe revenge is awaiting the criminals.

9455**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish