Memorial notes for Martyr Soleimani, plane crash opened in Kazakhstan

According to the Iranian Embassy in Kazakhstan, various officials and personalities, as well as ambassadors and diplomats residing in the country, attended the Iranian embassy in Nursultan and signed these memorial notes and expressed their condolences to the Iranian people and government.

Also concurrent with Fatemieh days and commemorating the martyrdom of the Lieutenant-General Qasem Soleimani and commemorating the casualties of the crash of the Tehran-Kyiv passenger plane, a commemoration ceremony was held at Attaché Office the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Sultannour with the presence of the ambassador, the staff and a group of the expatriate Iranian.

Majid Saber, the Iranian ambassador to the Republic of Kazakhstan highlighted the great personality of Gen. Soleimani and introduced him as a model of a thoughtful, capable and sincere manager.

Lieutenant General Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hashd al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated on Friday, January 3.

Iraqi media said the US helicopters targeted both cars.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei commented on the martyrdom of the great commander of the IRGC's Quds Forces and said harsh and severe revenge is awaiting the criminals.

