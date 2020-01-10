Iran's small slap encouraged whole world to oppose US

Brigadier General Qasem Rezaee made the remark Thursday evening in a commemoration ceremony of Lieutenant- General Qasem Soleimani and his companions.

He highlighted that the martyrdom of Qasem Soleimani has united the Islamic world, especially those within the region, because before his martyrdom, there were threats of discord in Iraq, Syria and Iran.

Gen. Rezaee stressed that the events after Gen. Soleimani's martyrdom have affected the whole world that establishing unity in the Muslim world, the crucial decision of the Iraqi Parliament on American terrorist troops to withdraw, unparalleled funeral procession of the Martyr and his companions and ultimately thwarting many seditions are among the most important achievements.

Pointing to the IRGC's measure to target Ain-al Assad al-Assad base, the Iranian commander made the remark that more important than the casualties and weapons inflicted on US terrorist forces is the breaking of their fragile prestige, which is now irreversible and dared other countries around the world to stand against the US.

He said: Along with the sadness of losing the proud ruler of the Islamic world, we must recognize and act on his message that it is the duty of all people and Muslims.

Lieutenant General Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hashd al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated on Friday, Jan, 3.

Iraqi media said the US helicopters targeted both cars.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei commented on the martyrdom of the great commander of the IRGC's Quds Forces and said harsh and severe revenge is awaiting the criminals.

