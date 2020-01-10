FM Zarif: US behaving like ISIS in threatening to destroy Iran's cultural heritage

Zarif made the remarks in a statement in the wake of a ban on his visa to take part in the UN Security Council (UNSC) meeting in New York.

The statement was read by Iran's envoy Majid Takhte Ravanchi to the UNSC.

Referring to the devastating unilateralism of the US and its detrimental effects on international rules and norms, Mohammad Javad Zarif described the assassination of the heroes fighting ISIS, as a cowardly act.

Zarif said that if other countries do not resist the US unilateralism, they will pay more costs.

Zarif said the US unilaterally exits important international agreements and pursues punishing the countries that implement UN Security Council's (UNSC) resolution No.2231, calling them an unprecedented sheer insult to UNSC.

"To reinforce multilateralism, unilateralists must not be encouraged," he stressed.

Zarif said the promotion of multilateralism requires a serious political will of governments and is considered as a document in support of the values, principles, and multilateralism set out in the UN Charter.

"Such a document should include a renewed commitment to the UN Charter, non-interference in the internal and external affairs of countries, and a ban on a threat or use of force," the Iranian Foreign Minister noted.

