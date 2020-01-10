Expert says attack on Ain al-Assad base strengthened Iran's deterrence policy

The assassination of Martyr Soleimani was in fact a war of will, and US President Donald Trump wanted to test the will and response of the Islamic Republic," Jalal Dehqani Firouzabady told IRNA on Friday.

He pointed to the traditional geopolitical rivalries between Iran and the United States after the Islamic Revolution, and especially after the formation of the Axis of Resistance and noted that this assassination was more than just an assassination and, as we have been seen, it will have the short-term, long term and medium term geopolitical implications.

Since the formation of the Resistance Axis, a dual geopolitical alignment has been formed in the West Asian region, and the assassination of Martyr Soleiman has consolidated and clarified these boundaries, the university professor said.

Dehqani Firouzabady further pointed to the confronations between the two present geopolitics of Resistance which includes Iran, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen, and the geopolitics of anti-resistance which is formed by the US, the Zionist regime, some Arab countries, and most notably Saudi Arabia and noted that one of the consequences of the assassination of Martyr Soleimani is the strengthening of geopolitics of the resistance.

