Iran's response to US terror attack totally legal, vigilant: Envoy

In an interview with Spanish laSexta TV, he commented on the latest developments regarding Iran and the US, saying that most of the freedom-seekers acknowledge that US terror act to assassination Lieutenant General Soleimani is violation of Iraqi national sovereignty and against all international regulations.

Asked about Iran missile attacks on US military base in Iraq, he said that the goal of the strike was, as the Supreme Leader said, a slap in the face of the criminal.

International community has evaluated Iran's measure as totally legal, calculated and smart, he said.

Heightened tension, hostility and conflict in the Middle East are the results of the US unilateral policies in the world, he said, noting that adopting independent foreign and defense policies by its allies, particularly EU, can help defuse crises and contribute to the establishment of peace and stability to the region and world.

8072**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish