Iran go'vt issues statement on Ukrainian airline plane crash

The statement reads that a committee in charge of investigating the incident has been formed on the basis of regulations of International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) which will examine the incident transparent ally, precisely, quickly with the participation of all experts from relevant countries.

As per the international rules, aviation organization of the country wherein the incident occurred (Iran), aviation organization of the country issued qualification for the flight (Ukraine), owner of the plane (Ukraine), factory builder of the plane (Boeing) and factory builder of the engine of the plane (France) can take part in the investigation of the incident.

Ukraine representative is currently in Iran, the statement said, inviting Boeing to end representative to engage in examining black box.

"We also welcome presence of the relevant states whose nationals were killed in the bitter incident in the process of investigation."

On the order of President Rouhani, results of the technical examinations will be made available immediately and regularly to the public, especially bereaved families.

Today, in a very well-calculated move in psychological operations as quoted by an informed source of Pentagon who spoke on condition unanimity has published news pompously that two missiles hit the Ukrainian plane. This is a lie and nobody will claim responsibility of the big lie.

The statement also recommended the US government to attend to the results of the investigation committee instead of lying and developing psychological operations.

It is regrettable that the US government's psychological operations system and its informed or uninformed allies are adding salt to the pains of the bereaved families with these lies and victimize affected families to reach their goals in the psychological operations.

