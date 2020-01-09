Rouhani: Strengthening regional security, stability very significant for Iran

He made the remarks during a phone talk with Qatari emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamd bin Khalifa Al-Thani late on Thursday when he added that the assassination of Lieutenant Soleimani is a big crime committed by the US.

He called for condemnation of the crime by all the countries, especially the neighbors.

"Assassination of Soleimani as guest of the Iraqi people and government is a big insult to the Iraqi sovereignty and big crime against the Iranian people," Rouhani said, noting that Iraqi parliament's enactment on the exit of the US Forces from the country and extensive support of the country's people were invaluable.

Referring to Iran's military response to the US terror act, he reiterated that if the US responds to it, it will receive a very big and dangerous response.

He hoped that the Americans whose political lives are full of mistake would not make another mistake.

Iran will stand alongside the Qatari people and government to help it counter oppressive sanctions, Rouhani said, voicing Iran's interest to help promote bilateral relations.

Qatari Emir, for his part, said that the country will never forget Iran's stance against sanctions imposed on it, adding, "We are against any move creating tension against Islamic Republic of Iran."

Hailing the two countries' huge capacities, he said that all the potentials should be used in line with further boosting Tehran-Doha relations in all fields.

