President Rouhani: Iran favors harnessing tension in region

In a telephone talk with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa late on Thursday, he hoped that the Americans would abandon their wrong acts. Of course, they know that if they do wrong actions against Iran's interests, they will face more severe reactions.

Describing taking stances by the countries on assassination of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani as very significant, he said, "We should make the US understand that the world will not accept its criminal actions."

Noting that General Soleimani fought against terrorism, particularly Daesh, over the past years, President Rouhani said that the crimes make the Iranian nation more united against the aggressive countries.

South Africa has always been alongside Iran as a friendly state, Rouhani said, noting that Iranian nation have always had a friendly attitude towards the South African nation, especially in times of fighting against apartheid.

For his part, Ramaphosa expressed condolences to the Iranian government and nation over assassination of Martyr Soleimani, saying he was grieved to hear that General Soleimani was assassinated and he strongly condemns the terrorist act.

Stressing the need for boosting ties in all fields, he said that the two countries' joint economic commission should be active more than before and explore mutual issues.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish