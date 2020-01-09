President Rouhani: EU should adopt independent stances on regional issues

During the phone call, the two sides described friendship of the two nations as deep-rooted, saying that the two countries' capacities should be used in line with deepening bilateral relations and strengthening peace and security in the region.

Describing the US terrorist acts as a serious threat to regional security, President Rouhani said that assassination of Lieutenant General Soleimani is rooted in the US anger over the commander of fighting terrorism and Daesh in the region.

"Regional nations are angry over the US acts and all of us should try to curb the US wayward government's strategic mistakes and make it comply with the law," he said.

Urging the EU to take independent stance on main regional issues, the chief executive said that establishment of security in the region is possible only if all respect law and try to prevent recurrence of such crimes across the globe.

Referring to joint collaboration between Iran and the EU members, including Italy on main regional issues, he added that the EU shoulders a heavy responsibility for global issues and it should adopt stances independent from those of the US and work for regional and global peace.

Reiterating that the regional problems should be solved by the region itself, Rouhani said that Iraqi parliament's decisive vote on the US troops withdrawal is a clear response to its interventions and terror acts.

Contes, for his part, said that the Italian government understands Iranian nation's outrage and sorrow over assassination of Lieutenant General Soleimani.

He called for easing tensions in the region, saying that Italy will do its best to reduce tension and reinforce peace and security in the region.

He also highlighted significance of the JCPOA and ways to preserve the international deal despite the US obstructionism.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish