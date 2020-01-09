Jan 9, 2020, 9:11 PM
Journalist ID: 956
News Code: 83627973
0 Persons

Tags

Iran, Qatar discuss bilateral ties, regional developments

Iran, Qatar discuss bilateral ties, regional developments

Tehran, Jan 9, IRNA – Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Thursday in a telephone talk with his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani discussed the latest regional developments as well as mutual cooperation.

Also, today the top Iranian diplomat and his Danish counterpart Jeppe Kofod in a telephone conversation reviewed the recent regional and international issues.

Moreover, Zarif and his Canadian counterpart François-Philippe Champagne on Thursday morning on phone discussed the issues concerning victims of the tragic Ukrainian plane crash.

A Boeing 737 passenger plane belonging to the Ukrainian airliner crashed near Imam Khomeini Airport early on Wednesday, January 8, shortly after it took off.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
5 + 2 =