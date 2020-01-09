Iran, Qatar discuss bilateral ties, regional developments

Also, today the top Iranian diplomat and his Danish counterpart Jeppe Kofod in a telephone conversation reviewed the recent regional and international issues.

Moreover, Zarif and his Canadian counterpart François-Philippe Champagne on Thursday morning on phone discussed the issues concerning victims of the tragic Ukrainian plane crash.

A Boeing 737 passenger plane belonging to the Ukrainian airliner crashed near Imam Khomeini Airport early on Wednesday, January 8, shortly after it took off.

