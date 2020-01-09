Iran calls on UN to play key role in defusing tension in ME

The Iranian diplomat made the remarks in a meeting with the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, describing Iran's retaliatory operation to the terrorist move of the US as a proportionate measure.

Iran is not seeking to begin any wars, he noted, adding that the country is determined to defend its nation and territory.

Recalling the roles of the UN Secretary-General as indicated in Resolution 598 concerning promoting cooperation among the littoral states of the Persian Gulf, he called on him to make his efforts to this end.

Reviewing the Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE), he voiced the country's readiness for welcoming any initiatives aiming at defusing regional tensions.

He called on the UN to react to the US' refusal to issue a visa for Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to attend meeting of the UN Security Council.

Guterres, for his part, thanked Iran for not pursuing war, adding that the Hormuz Peace Endeavor could be constructive for de-escalating tensions.

