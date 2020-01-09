Iranian cmdr: Gen Soleimani's assassination US' biggest strategic mistake

The IRGC retaliatory operation against the US airbase of Ain al-Assad in Anbar province in western Iraq opened up a new chapter in the regional developments, the commander told the reporters in Tehran.

Although forcing the US to leave the region is the blood money of Qasem Soleimani, the missile attacks were just the beginning of the process, he pointed out.

Iran aimed to hit the war machine as well as the command and control center of the US, he stated.

He went on to say that although Iran could target the barracks and the location of the US forces, targeting them was not Iran's objective.

Following the assassination of Soleimani, the Americans were well-prepared but were unable to react in time of Iranian operation.

Referring to the attack on the US bases in Iraq by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei stated that "Last night’s action was merely a slap, but the US must leave the region".

They were slapped last night, but such military actions are not enough. The illegal presence of the US in the West Asian region must be stopped."

US President Donald Trump ordered the assassination of Iran's Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani on Friday, January 3, 2020.

Lieutenant General Soleimani was the IRGC's Quds Force commander who was assassinated by the US alongside the acting Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known as the Hashd al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, and eight other military forces who were fighting the Daesh (ISIS) forces in Iraq.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish