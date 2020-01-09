Iran's reciprocity to Gen Soleimani's assassination was predictable: Chinese ex-ambassador

Iranians were determined to take reciprocal action, the Chinese expert told IRNA, adding if the tension of Iran and the United States prolongs, the US bases in Iraq will become possible targets.

Iran seeks no war; he underlined adding resolving Iran-US disputes benefits both sides.

General Soleimani, the commander of Quds Force of Iran's IRGC and Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) were in separate cars at Baghdad airport when the US carried targeted airstrike to assassinate them on Friday morning.

The Supreme Leader has called for proportionate military action against the US interests in response to heinous crime against Iranian commander on a diplomatic mission to Baghdad.

