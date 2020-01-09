Iran, Iraq banking ties will improve after US departure

Hamid Hosseini said that the US department of treasury got involved in sabotage of Iran-Iraq commercial relations through interfering with the Central Bank of Iraq.

He said that the US does not let the private sector of Iran and Iraq have normal business ties, Hossieni, adding that most definitely, with the US being expelled from Iraq, the banking relations will improve.

He referred to the US assassination of Iran's Lieutenant-General Soleimani and Iraq's commander of Popular Forces Abu Mahdi Mohandis, and Ayatollah Sistani's message shows that the two neighboring countries can hope for better and deeper relations and US weaker presence.

He added that with the convergence that took shape between the political parties of Iraq, the conditions will improve.

He also said that Iran's export to Iraq will definitely increase.

9417**1416

