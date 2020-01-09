UK rejects Trump's request to pull out of JCPOA

Iran's cutting down its nuclear commitments has concerned the UK but the JCPOA is still a significant agreement to the joint security, UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office said.

It added that maintaining security could be achieved through diplomatic solutions in compliance with the commitments of the JCPOA and taking the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) into account.

Iranian cabinet in a statement on January 5 announced the country's decision to take the final remedial step to reduce commitments to the JCPOA.

The cabinet said that Iran will observe no restrictions in operational areas, including enrichment capacities, enrichment percentage, the volume of enriched material as well as research.

The cabinet further stated in its statement that as the fifth step to reduce its commitments, Iran will abandon the last key restriction in the operation field put up in the JCPOA literally "the limitations in the number of centrifuges".

Thus, it added, Iran's nuclear program will not face any kind of restrictions in such areas and will go on solely according to the country's technical needs.

However, the cabinet said that Iran will continue cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) as before.

The cabinet made clear that Iran is ready to go back to its JCPOA commitments once the sanctions are removed and the country gets benefits from the nuclear deal.

According to the statement, the cabinet assigned the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) to take the necessary measures to this end in coordination with the Iranian President.

