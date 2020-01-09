Zarif says beautiful arms do not rule world

"My interview w/ CNN on sidelines of #TDF2020, before we carried out proportionate military response—delivering on our promise," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account.

"@realdonaldtrump has been fed disinformation," he added.

"Beautiful military equipment" do not rule the world: people do, he advised Trump.

"And people of our region want U.S. out," he reiterated.

Earlier addressing 'Tehran Dialogue Forum', Zarif stated on Tuesday that the end of the US malignant presence in West Asia has begun.

"The U.S. has proved, once again, to everybody, its total, blatant disregard for the Jus Cogens of the International Law as well as for universally-recognized rights and immunities," he added.

"This is the same schizophrenic approach that repugnantly threatens, in contravention of international law, to strike Iran’s cultural sites which are part of the shared human cultural and civilizational heritage," Zarif noted.

