Expulsion of US forces from Iraq demand of Iraqi people

He also described assassination of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and his companions as violation of Iraq's national sovereignty and international regulations.

The top-ranking commander was in Iraq at the official invitation of the Iraqi legal government's officials, he said, reiterating that the US terrorist attack to assassinate him was illegal.

Asked whether recent developments will lead Iran toward producing nuclear arms, he told reporters that Iran has on several occasions announced producing and storing nuclear arms are against national interests and even Islamic laws.

By signing nuclear deal and accepting NPT and Additional Protocol as well as allowing in IAEA inspectors, Iran has shown that it never seeks nuclear arms.

