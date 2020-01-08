Iran's missile attack manifesting power, bravery: Envoy

In a message released in Iran's Embassy in Paris, he added that Islamic Republic of Iran and brave Iranian nation have never sought war and will never do so.

However, as the history attests the great Iranian nation has always defended itself against aggression with all in power under the flag of collective wisdom, Qasemi said.

"Iranian people with their glorious and rare presence in funeral procession for Lieutenant General Soleimani in the first step gave a crushing response to the US warmongering policies," he said.

In the second step, Iran in a demonstration of its determination, power, readiness and courage and under Article 51 of the UN Charter carried out suitable measures to defend itself against a base from where inhumane attacks were carried out against the Iranian citizens and senior officials.

Iran has always taken steps in line with promoting stability and security in the region, reducing tensions and fighting terrorism and extremism and welcomed any plan in this respect.

After the assassination of the IRGC great commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani by the US forces in Iraq on Friday, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said harsh and severe revenge is awaiting the criminals.

The missile attack took place before the body of the martyred General was laid to rest in his hometown this morning.

